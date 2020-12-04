Footsteps Medical Mission provides medical care to southeast Missouri

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - During a pandemic, traveling out of the country can be a challenge.
For one local non-profit group, the cancelation of their international mission trip inspired a new idea closer to home.
Providing free medical care to those who can’t get it easily, is no new concept to Rick Wirz.
He’s traveled out of the county to evangelize and provide care for years, but due to COVID-19, those efforts are now happening right here in the Heartland, starting in Kennett.
“This is a tough area to get health care and impoverishment and we just want to help out and most of all tell people about Jesus,” Wirz said.
Wirz is the president of Footsteps Medical Missions. The group based out of Dexter, is made up of volunteers from Missouri with a goal to help people medically and spiritually outside of the U.S. at no cost.
Due to COVID-19, the volunteers are getting ready to host their first medical mission event in the country.
“The nurses, the physicians, the nurse practitioners, the dentists whenever they’re here, every person that is here is doing it 100 percent volunteer,” he said.
The event is free to anybody.
“We’re not asking anybody anything about their insurance status, so pretty much anybody can come, but of course we really want to take care of those people that wouldn’t be able to seek care otherwise,” he said.
All of their medical equipment was donated for them to use for their missions. Local stores and pharmacies are also donating meals and other supplies to help out with the event.
Pam Heaton is one of the board members of the organization. She called this perfect timing to host the event.
“I think this is a time when people need medical care and so I’m really excited about helping out with that,” she said.
“There will be always that one person that you help that will reach your heart so it will be that one person that we reach tomorrow that needs us in the worst kind of way,” Heaton said.
The medical mission will be held tomorrow at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Kennett from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To find out more information on the organization, you can click here to visit their website.
