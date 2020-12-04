Happening this Weekend in Region 8: Dec. 5

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Looking for something to do in Region 8 this weekend? We’ve got you covered.
Check out some of the events happening.
Saturday, Dec. 5
- CCSO Toy Drive: The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office will hold their annual toy drive from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. It will take place at Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Rd., Jonesboro. If you have any questions on how to donate, you can call 870-933-4551.
- Downtown Jonesboro JoyFest: The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance kicks off JoyFest at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Union Street. The event starts at 5 p.m. with a special holiday-themed concert featuring Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers. The tree lighting ceremony takes place at 5:30 p.m. The City of Jonesboro will provide train rides and the ice skating rink. The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance will sponsor a Ferris Wheel, carousel, and horse & carriage rides. Social distancing and masks will be required.
- Hope for Holiday 5K: The Hope for Holiday 5K lasts from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 600 Eagle Mountain Rd., Batesville. The race is being held to honor the memory of Garrett Yeager, with all proceeds from the race going toward the Special Olympics of Batesville and Daughters of the Other Side Ministries for Women.
- Harrisburg Christmas Parade: The Harrisburg Christmas Parade starts Sat., Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. The parade is hosted by the Harrisburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and will start at 401 Market St. Social distancing and masks are required to attend the event. Parade attendees along the route should remain in household groups and distance six feet from non-household members.
- First Domestic Medical Mission: Footsteps Medical Mission Inc. will host the first Domestic Medical Mission Sat., Dec. 5 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. It will take place at 1090 Southwest Dr., Kennett, Mo. Services are expected to include medical, diabetic foot care, vision, and hearing aids, along with beautician services. You can pre-register for the event at https://signup.footstepsmedicalmissions.org/.
