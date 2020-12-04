Ja Morant works on improving as Grizzlies training camp opens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are set to open NBA Training Camp this week. The Grizz running it back with most of their overachievers intact, including reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.
We asked Ja, how do you improve on being the best young’un in the business? “I can say I gained about 5 pounds working at IMG Academy, and also working with the Grizzlies staff. So that was one of the main things going into year two that I wanted to improve on. And also shooting. I’ve been getting a lot of reps in. My percentages have improved.”
The Grizzly’s first pre-season game is at Minnesota next Saturday night.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.