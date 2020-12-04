Jonesboro E-911 dispatcher retires after 24 years

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro dispatcher retired Friday after 24 years serving her community.
While most people don’t listen to scanner traffic, for first responders and the KAIT newsroom, Linda Gann has been a constant voice.
Dispatchers like Gann are calm during a disaster or crisis, helping first responders do their jobs.
“I think God has guided my decisions in a lot of things, that I’ve been able to help others, maybe save lives or help others in some way,” Gann said.
Gann can remember several of the situations she worked in, including her first major crisis, the Westside shooting.
“That was probably the only time I’ve ever thought I can’t do it, I have to quit because it just broke my heart,” Gann said.
She didn’t quit, though, and through the years, Gann has been there for many emergencies as a friendly voice in the middle of a scary situation.
“It’s all good and bad, you’re just glad that at the end of the day you’ve helped somebody,” Gann said.
Gann said God and her support system have helped her get through the more difficult calls.
“I go home and I pray and I have a wonderful church family,” Gann said.
Gann made her final call Friday afternoon, with a heartfelt message to the community.
“Thank you for letting me be apart of this. Thank you for all that you’ve ever done, and I love you all, and I pray that God will keep you all safe and bless you,” said Gann.
Gann said she plans to travel and spend more time with her husband during her retirement, but said she will miss working with Jonesboro E-911.
“I’d do it all again, absolutely, I’d do every bit of it again,” Gann said.
