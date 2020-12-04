Nettleton Baptist Church plans to feed 2,000 meals Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local Jonesboro church wants to feed the community again for the third time this year Saturday.
Nettleton Baptist Church has served thousands of meals this year, serving others based on what needs they saw.
They’ll start giving out meals at 11 a.m., which include a pulled pork sandwich, chips, a cookie, and water.
Below are the four locations for pickup:
- Brookland High School parking lot
- Fullness of Joy Ministries, 2120 Thorn St., Jonesboro
- Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St., Jonesboro
- Huntington Church, 901 W. Huntington Ave., Jonesboro
They plan to serve 500 meals at each location and will pass out plates until they run out.
