One dead after being hit by vehicle in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One person died in White County Friday after a vehicle hit them while they were standing in the road.
According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, the crash happened just after 4:45 a.m. north of State Highway 87 on U.S. Highway 167 in Denmark in White County.
The report states Brandon Sheets, 36, was standing in the middle of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 167 when a 2017 Chevrolet hit Sheets.
Weather conditions were cloudy, and the road was dry at the time of the incident.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.