Over the next week, the weather looks to stay pretty quiet! The weekend will start sunny and warm for December. Highs make it the mid-50s by the afternoon. We will have a few chilly days though as a storm system moves to our east. Highs drop into the 40s with a few sprinkles possible Sunday and Monday. Sunshine returns for the middle of next week. We could hit the 60s by next Thursday! Our next high chance of rain isn’t until next weekend.