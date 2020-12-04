St. Bernards to offer COVID-19 support group

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Behavioral Health is offering a support group to those who have been severely impacted by COVID-19.
According to Mitchell Nail, media relations manager for St. Bernards Healthcare, the support group is for those who have suffered losing a job a loved one or battling long-term symptoms as a result of COVID-19.
St. Bernards formed this group to help individuals gain a sense of solidarity with others who have suffered.
“It’s one of those times where we want individuals who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 to have a chance to grieve together and to heal together as well,” Nail said.
With the holidays drawing near, Nail says that the timing to start the group could not be any more perfect.
St. Bernards Behavioral Health plans to keep the group going as long as support is needed.
Signups will be available online at no charge with limited spots.
The first meeting will begin on Dec. 15th.
