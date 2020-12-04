Student arrested after reportedly making threats on social media

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) -Trumann police placed a student in custody after they reportedly made a threatening post on social media.
According to a Facebook post from the district, the student posted, “I’m doing shootings tomorrow, don’t come to me.”
School officials notified the police department of the threat, and the Trumann Police Department is investigating the incident.
No students or staff have been harmed.
Trumann police have added extra police presence to the campus.
