‘This is a very dangerous thing’, Jonesboro city officials make COVID-19 adjustments to departments

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As numbers continue to rise and Craighead County stands in the top five counties with the most new cases added as of Thursday, several Jonesboro city departments are making adjustments to how they serve the community.
While fully functioning, many will work remotely.
“We want to keep as many people healthy as possible,” Director of Communications, Bill Campbell said.
For the city of Jonesboro that includes the entire community and those tasked with serving the community.
Several city departments will still get their work done; however, not at the level where they all have to get together to do it.
Campbell said it’s all about taking extra precautions especially after everyone has returned from the Thanksgiving holiday.
“This is a very dangerous thing and that’s the problem right there Jurnee; for some people it’s not dangerous at all but for others it’s a like altering experience and in some cases death,” Campbell said.
Those departments range from the mayors office, parks and recreation to even engineering,
Of those departments who interact directly with the public, animal control will see the most impacts.
As of now, they are asking that all citizens wear mask when in contact with control officers.
If you are bitten, you are advised to contact your local caregiver and after treatment then contact animal control.
And, the facility will no longer allow the public in the building to view dogs or tour the facility.
“It’s changed the way we have to do everything. People can’t come inside the building. We have to do everything outside now with everybody wearing masks. People still want to meet dogs and still want to adopt dogs and we still want them to, we just have to do it a little different with appointments,” Assistant Director of Animal Control, Jeff Moore said.
Animal control will also not be entering private residences at this time, as well as only accepting animals that are found to need to be surrendered within the city limits.
Below are the several departments and their precise changes:
