What you need to know: Dec. 4

The rain is long gone but clouds should hang around for most of Friday.
A few flurries may fly as an upper disturbance moves overhead.
It won’t feel quite as cold over the next couple of days with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Another system narrowly misses Region 8 early next week but a couple of showers remain possible in our southern counties.
A warming trend into the upper 50s extends through the second half of next week with a chance of rain coming next weekend.
News Headlines
President-elect Joe Biden said that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he’s pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Today’s monthly U.S. jobs report will help answer a key question overhanging the economy: Just how much damage is being caused by the resurgent coronavirus, the resulting curbs on businesses, and the reluctance of consumers to shop, travel and dine out?
As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, several Jonesboro city departments are making adjustments to how they serve the community.
On the court, Senior Brayden Brewer is a starter for the Williams Baptist basketball team.
Off of it, he’s not only a student but a manager of the Hotel Rhea.
