Wynne & Batesville nominated for the 2020 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 schools have a chance to win a state-wide award.
Wynne and Batesville are finalists for the 2020 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. They’re competing with Bryant, Fayetteville, North Little Rock, & Rogers Heritage.
Wynne (Jayden Potter 55 yd TD run)
Jayden Potter heads outside, spin cycles not once but twice. Potter breaks free and he’s gone for a 55 yard touchdown. The Yellowjackets beat Brookland 42-17 on September 25th.
Batesville (Pioneers get tricky for TD)
Eli Livingston fakes and flips to Jay Storlie, he’ll drop a straight dime to Jace Daugherty, Pioneers getting tricky for the touchdown. Batesville beat GCT 33-12 on October 30th.
VOTE NOW AT THIS LINK: https://www.yarnells.com/sweetest-play
The poll opens Friday, December 4th at 4:00pm CST and closes Sunday, December 20 at 2:00 pm CST. The winning school will receive a trophy, a $1,000 check to their booster club, and more ice cream. The Yarnell’s Ice Cream party would be scheduled when COVID-19 does not pose a risk for individuals’ health.
