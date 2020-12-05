Arkansas faces Missouri Saturday in Battle Line Rivalry

10. – The Tigers have won four of their last five games, dismantling Vanderbilt, 41-0, in their last contest on Nov. 28. Redshirt freshman QB Connor Bazelak has lifted Missouri since his first start of the season in Week 3 and is now 5-1 as a starter in his career after beating Arkansas last season. The Dayton, Ohio product has completed 147-of-209 passes for 1,622 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions this season. Senior RB Larry Roundtree III is seventh among FBS active leaders in career rushing yards (3,398) and leads the team with 650 rushing yards and eight scores this year. Junior Jalen Knox is the team’s leading receiver making 26 catches for 261 yards. The matchup features two Butkus Award Semifinalists in Arkansas’ Morgan and Missouri’s Nick Bolton, who has made a team-leading 76 tackles and ranks second in the SEC in tackles for loss (7.5). Alma, Ark. native and Arkansas Tech graduate Eli Drinkwitz is in his first year as the Tigers head coach