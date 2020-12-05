Arkansas men roll over Lipscomb to stay undefeated

Arkansas opened the game with an 8-0 run – ultimately jumping out to a 20-2 lead – and opened the second half with an 8-0 run to put the game out of reach. Arkansas held Lipscomb to just one free throw over a 5:30 span in first half to go up 21. To start the second half, Arkansas’ defense kept Lipscomb off the board for the first 5:07 to lead by 32.