Arkansas State football hosts ULM Saturday

GAME 11: Arkansas State (3-7, 1-6) hosts ULM (0-9, 0-6)
Dec. 5, 2020 | Centennial Bank Stadium
Jonesboro, Ark. | 2:00 p.m.
Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)
Matt Stolz (pxp), Tim Allison (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)
Television: ESPN3
Roger Twibell (pxp), Pete Cordelli (analyst), Cori Keller (sideline)
Live Stats: AStateStats.com
Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay
ON TAP: Arkansas State remains at home this week, hosting ULM on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in its final Sun Belt Conference game of the regular season. The outing will appear on ESPN3, and every A-State football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. The live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).
THE PRINCIPALS: The Red Wolves will be looking to snap a five-game skid this Saturday when they host ULM in the second of three consecutive home games to close out the regular season. A-State is facing its fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference West Division opponent after most recently falling to Louisiana, Texas State and South Alabama by a combined 16 points. Playing its final two games of the season on the road, ULM is looking for its first win of the season as it carries a 0-9 record into the contest. The Red Wolves and Warhawks were originally slated to play Nov. 14, but the game was rescheduled Dec. 12 before eventually being moved to Dec. 5.
Saturday’s game marks the 42nd meeting between ULM and Arkansas State. The Red Wolves lead the all-time series 27-14, including a 16-5 record in games played in Jonesboro, Ark. Arkansas State has won 10 in a row and 11 out of the last 13 meetings. ULM’s last win in the series came on Oct. 13, 2009, 16-10, in Malone Stadium. The Warhawks have lost seven-straight games in Jonesboro, with their last victory coming on Nov. 17, 2001, 16-7. With 41 previous meetings, Arkansas State ranks fifth among ULM’s all-time opponents in games played, trailing only the Ragin’ Cajuns (56), Northwestern State (48), Louisiana Tech and McNeese State (43 each). The ULM-A-State series began in 1959.
ULM’s active roster features two players from the state of Arkansas, including red-shirt freshman defensive tackle Kevin Pointer (Jonesboro/Jonesboro Senior) and red-shirt freshman running back Kadyn Roach (Magnolia).
