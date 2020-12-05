Arkansas State football hosts ULM Saturday

THE PRINCIPALS: The Red Wolves will be looking to snap a five-game skid this Saturday when they host ULM in the second of three consecutive home games to close out the regular season. A-State is facing its fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference West Division opponent after most recently falling to Louisiana, Texas State and South Alabama by a combined 16 points. Playing its final two games of the season on the road, ULM is looking for its first win of the season as it carries a 0-9 record into the contest. The Red Wolves and Warhawks were originally slated to play Nov. 14, but the game was rescheduled Dec. 12 before eventually being moved to Dec. 5.