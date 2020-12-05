Corey Rucker’s historic day leads Arkansas State to win over ULM

Corey Rucker had 9 receptions for 310 yards and 4 TD as the Red Wolves beat ULM 48-15 on Saturday. A-State snapped a five game losing streak, improving to 4-7 overall, 2-6 in Sun Belt play. Rucker set a program record for the most receiving yards in a game. He tied Omar Bayless’ mark for the most A-State receiving touchdowns in a game. Rucker also set a new FBS mark for receiving yards by a freshman in a game.