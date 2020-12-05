Corey Rucker’s historic day leads Arkansas State to win over ULM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A freshman from Yazoo City, Mississippi made Arkansas State history.
Corey Rucker had 9 receptions for 310 yards and 4 TD as the Red Wolves beat ULM 48-15 on Saturday. A-State snapped a five game losing streak, improving to 4-7 overall, 2-6 in Sun Belt play. Rucker set a program record for the most receiving yards in a game. He tied Omar Bayless’ mark for the most A-State receiving touchdowns in a game. Rucker also set a new FBS mark for receiving yards by a freshman in a game.
A-State QB Layne Hatcher put up video game numbers of his own. He had more touchdowns than incompletions. Hatcher was 11 of 14 passing for 326 yards and 5 TD. Jeff Foreman also put up some numbers in the win. The sophomore WR had 4 receptions for 144 yards, and 2 TD.
Arkansas State will finish the season December 12th. The Red Wolves will host Incarnate Word.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.