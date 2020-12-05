One injured in weekend shooting

One injured in weekend shooting
Jonesboro police cruiser (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 5, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 9:00 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a home on Westacre St. around 7:06 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Around 7:06 p.m., Officers responded to a residence on Westacre St. and discovered a male victim of a gunshot wound. The...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Saturday, December 5, 2020

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information can call Jonesboro Police at (870) 935-5657 or CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP.

Region 8 News will update this story as information is available.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.