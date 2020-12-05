One injured in weekend shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a home on Westacre St. around 7:06 p.m. Saturday.
At the scene, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Details are limited at this time.
Anyone with information can call Jonesboro Police at (870) 935-5657 or CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP.
Region 8 News will update this story as information is available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.