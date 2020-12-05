Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Arkansas.
According to Saturday’s report from the Arkansas Department of Health, 2,245 cases were reported within the last 24 hours, with 1,801 confirmed cases and 444 probable cases.
The number of deaths rose by 34 on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,620.
Hospitalizations now sit at 1,056, which is an increase of 15 from Friday. The number of patients on ventilators, however, went down by 13, to a total of 178.
Governor Asa Hutchinson said people can help decrease the numbers by following the three Ws, wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.
So far 147,731 people have recovered from COVID-19.
