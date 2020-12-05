Razorbacks fall to Mizzou in Battle Line Rivalry

Missouri: The Tigers lost their best player — and one of the nation’s best linebackers — to an ejection on a targeting call late in the first half. On a short pass over the middle, Nick Bolton drove his shoulder into Arkansas receiver John David White’s shoulder, causing White to drop the ball and leave the game with an injury. But even before Bolton was ejected, Missouri had no answers for the Razorbacks, who punted on their first drive before scoring touchdowns on their next four possessions.