Rivercrest, Hoxie, & Harding Academy advance to state semis, Wynne falls

Four NEA football teams were in state playoff action Friday. Wynne fell on the road at Pulaski Academy in the 5A State Semifinals. Rivercrest, Hoxie, & Harding Academy won quarterfinal games at home
- The Colts will host Warren next week in the 4A State Semifinals
- The Mustangs will travel to McGehee next week in the 3A State Semifinals
- The Wildcats will host Glen Rose next week in the 3A State Semifinals.
Check out the complete playoff schedule here.
Friday, December 4th
Pulaski Academy 52, Wynne 14 (5A State Semifinals)
Rivercrest 61, Crossett 27 (4A State Quarterfinals)
Hoxie 65, Paris 35 (3A State Quarterfinals)
Harding Academy 52, Booneville 21 (3A State Quarterfinals)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.