Toy drive held for children in need in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office held their 6th annual toy drive Saturday.
The toys will be distributed to over 10 churches and will be given to hundreds of local kids to enjoy.
Deputy James Watson said this toy drive needed now more than ever this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Money for most people right now is tight because of the loss of hours of work or whatever. If we can help in some way, you know, if this helps them, we love doing that,” said Watson.
He said the toy drive is important to the department because it allows them to give back to the community in a whole new way.
“As far as the importance, I mean, every year we get to, you know, help in a different way, I guess would be the best term,” said Watson. “As far as helping people and families other than in just a normal law enforcement capacity.”
If you weren’t able to make it out Saturday, you can still donate. Call 870-933-4551 for more information on how to donate.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.