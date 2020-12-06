Arkansas adds 40 new deaths, hospitalizations increase by 20

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas records 40 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, raising the death total to 2,660 as hospitalizations statewide increased by 20, making the total hospitalized 1,076.
Those on ventilators increased by 1, making the total on ventilators 179.
The state also added 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 78 of those coming from Craighead County, which ranks third in the state for new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Active cases are also up 143, with a total of 18,750 currently active.
For a full look at COVID-19 cases in your county, visit the Daily Report.
