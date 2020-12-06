Arkansas women upset No. 4 Baylor

The Hogs and Bears battled throughout this game, as neither team was able to build a lead greater than 10. However, the Hogs were able to gain a little separation late in the game that would help them hold on, as a 13-0 run to close the third period would turn a five-point Hog deficit into a eight-point advantage. Ramirez and Dungee led the charge on the run, combining for nine of the 13 points during the surge.