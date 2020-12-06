Former longtime Osceola mayor Dickie Kennemore dies

Former longtime Osceola mayor Dickie Kennemore dies
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 6, 2020 at 8:08 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 5:59 PM

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Dickie Kennemore, the longtime former Mayor of Osceola passed away late Saturday night.

Kennemore had been battling COVID-19 since early November.

Dickie Kennemore served as the Mayor of Osceola for 28 years before being unseated by Sally L. Wilson in Nov. 2018.

Community members of Osceola say that Kennemore was always willing to help out his fellow people.

“Yeah, he was a very good caring person, and you know, well respectable to me. He helps people you know. He would help, and you know that’s good when you find a person that helps people,” said Elizabeth Fuller.

Fuller says that he helped her elderly mother pay her power bill and she says that says a lot about his character.

“She was a senior citizen, and he gave her a break on her light bill, and I appreciate that. And you know, he was a very good mayor,” said Fuller

Condolences have poured in from neighboring cities, organizations, and elected officials.

Tonight, Mississippi County lost a valued public servant, former Mayor Dickie Kennemore. On behalf of the City of...

Posted by The City of Blytheville on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Tonight, Mississippi County lost a valued public servant, former Mayor Dickie Kennemore. On behalf of the City of...

Posted by Gosnell City Hall on Saturday, December 5, 2020

On behalf of the Wilson City Council and the citizens of Wilson we extend our most heartfelt condolences and prayers to...

Posted by Town of Wilson, Arkansas on Sunday, December 6, 2020
Condolences have poured in from neighboring cities, organizations, and elected officials.
Condolences have poured in from neighboring cities, organizations, and elected officials. (Source: Osceola Fire Department on Facebook)
Condolences have poured in from neighboring cities, organizations, and elected officials.
Condolences have poured in from neighboring cities, organizations, and elected officials. (Source: Osceola Main Street Inc. on Facebook)

We are deeply saddened today at the passing of former Osceola mayor, Dickie Kennemore. Mayor Kennemore was a vibrant and...

Posted by Greater Blytheville Area Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Karen and I ask that you pray for the family of former Osceola Mayor Dickie Kennemore. Mayor Kennemore passed away last...

Posted by Senator Dave Wallace on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.