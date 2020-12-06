Former longtime Osceola mayor Dickie Kennemore dies

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Dickie Kennemore, the longtime former Mayor of Osceola passed away late Saturday night.
Kennemore had been battling COVID-19 since early November.
Dickie Kennemore served as the Mayor of Osceola for 28 years before being unseated by Sally L. Wilson in Nov. 2018.
Community members of Osceola say that Kennemore was always willing to help out his fellow people.
“Yeah, he was a very good caring person, and you know, well respectable to me. He helps people you know. He would help, and you know that’s good when you find a person that helps people,” said Elizabeth Fuller.
Fuller says that he helped her elderly mother pay her power bill and she says that says a lot about his character.
“She was a senior citizen, and he gave her a break on her light bill, and I appreciate that. And you know, he was a very good mayor,” said Fuller
Condolences have poured in from neighboring cities, organizations, and elected officials.
