Free COVID-19 testing events with NYITCOM at A-State’s Delta Care-A-Van
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 2:00 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University will provide three COVID-19 testing events this week through its Delta Care-A-Van.

All testing events will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec 7

  • Blytheville | Blytheville First Baptist Church | 715 Walnut Street

Tuesday, Dec 8

  • Wynne | Cross County Chamber of Commerce | 1790 Falls Boulevard

Wednesday, Dec 9

  • Harrisburg | New Testament Missionary Baptist Church | 203 W. South Street

No appointment or insurance is required for testing.

NYITCOM at A-State received CARES Act funding through the Arkansas Minority Health Commission to make the testing possible.

