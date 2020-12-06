Free COVID-19 testing events with NYITCOM at A-State’s Delta Care-A-Van

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University will provide three COVID-19 testing events this week through its Delta Care-A-Van.
All testing events will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec 7
- Blytheville | Blytheville First Baptist Church | 715 Walnut Street
Tuesday, Dec 8
- Wynne | Cross County Chamber of Commerce | 1790 Falls Boulevard
Wednesday, Dec 9
- Harrisburg | New Testament Missionary Baptist Church | 203 W. South Street
No appointment or insurance is required for testing.
NYITCOM at A-State received CARES Act funding through the Arkansas Minority Health Commission to make the testing possible.
