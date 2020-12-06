JoyFest kicks off in downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro spread a little Christmas cheer by kicking off JoyFest on Saturday.
Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the holiday season.
Some of the festivities include a Ferris wheel, live music, a train ride, ice skating, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo and horse carriage rides.
Social distancing stickers are placed throughout the area, and masks are required.
Kasey Eakins came out with her son and says that 2020 has been a rough year. She says this is something fun for the kids to do, all while keeping safe.
“I’ve noticed that most people have masks on. I know with all of the activities, it’s been spaced out quite a bit,” Eakins said. “I feel like people are going to what it takes to be able to come out and enjoy themselves but be safe at the same time.”
Eakins says it’s great to have some holiday fun and a bit of normalcy.
“It’s been a really hard year, and kids especially have been cooped up a lot and an opportunity for them to come out and to enjoy a little bit of fun, little bit of Christmas cheer, holiday magic if you can say that,” said Eakins. “I think it’s great that the community has come together to provide this for everyone.”
JoyFest continues through the rest of the month. To get a schedule of events, click here.
