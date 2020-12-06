TDH: Tennessee COVID-19 cases increase by more than 3,000; 38 new deaths reported statewide

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There are more than 35,000 active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee with the Tennessee Department of Health reporting 3,072 cases within the last 24 hours. TDH says there are also 38 additional deaths in the Volunteer State.
The state has seen a total of 400,594 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with a death toll of nearly 5,000. Of that total, over 360,000 cases are reported inactive/recovered.
According to TDH, there are 2,504 Tennesseans hospitalized due to complications with the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 453 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in Shelby County as of Sunday morning.
The county currently has 3,433 active cases accounting for about 6.7% of the more than 46,700 cases that have been identified since the beginning of the pandemic. And with the latest numbers, the county’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 700.
The health department says there are also more than 8,300 Shelby County residents in quarantine due to the virus.
Coronavirus cases are also rising outside Shelby County. Nearly 11,000 cases have been reported in DeSoto County. Here’s a breakdown of cases surrounding Shelby County:
- Tipton County - 3,926
- DeSoto County - 10,942
- Crittenden County - 3,321
The health department reports shrinking capacity at Shelby County hospitals. As of Dec. 3, 92% of acute care beds and 93% of ICU beds are utilized -- 17% and 35%, respectively, with COVID-19 patients.
As hospitalizations increase, the most recent data available from the health department showed a 12.9% weekly test positivity rate. The positivity rate has increased each week since the end of September, however, it declined last week. The SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
The health department is also investigating COVID-19 clusters where two or more cases have been identified at long-term care facilities in Shelby County. There are 23 facilities currently under investigation -- some of them experiencing more than one cluster since the beginning of the pandemic.
Both residents and staff have been infected.
