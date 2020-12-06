Valley View state champion golfer Hunter Jowers signs with Drury University

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunter Jowers claimed the 2020 Class 4A golf state championship.
He also played a hand in the Blazers 3 straight team state titles.
Saturday afternoon he signed his letter of intent with Drury University.
“It’s a dream come true. Literally. Because I’ve been a dream about this since age 13. Picking up a golf club each and everyday grinding and just thank everybody investing in me in tournaments, every lesson, and taking me all over the country. Not much stress now because I can just go play golf and do what I do,” Jowers said.
