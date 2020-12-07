ABC report says “no face masks were worn by employees or patrons” in Greene Co. Liquor store

Delaplaine, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Region 8 business has landed on the Alcoholic Beverage and Control Board’s COVID-19 non-compliance list.
R & R Countryside Package in Delaplaine failed to maintain health, safety and sanitary standards, according to the board.
Region 8 reached out to the owner, Al Ryan and he declined to do an interview.
However, he did offer some context.
He said during the time of the check, which was around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, they were in the middle of a shift change and that’s why his employees were maskless.
As far as his patrons, he said he can not make them wear masks, but added, he has seen more patrons with them on as numbers have increased.
ABC added while the location was not in compliance with COVID-19 directives, the decision to issue violations and fines are made by the ABC Director Doralee Chandler following a review of the compliance report.
That decision will be made over the next week. If issued a fine, the amount of the fine associated with violations is determined by ABC’s Director. Typically, the first violation has been accompanied by a $600 fine and 60 days of probation.
