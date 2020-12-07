Arkansas reports 53 new COVID-19 deaths, setting a record

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas sees the highest amount of deaths since the pandemic started with 53 new deaths raising the total deaths to 2,713.
Those in the hospital went down 23 from Sunday and now stands at 1,053.
The number of people on ventilators went up 3 to 182.
Of the 1,118 new cases reported, 97 of those cases came from Greene County, ranking third in the state for most confirmed new COVID-19 cases.
The number of active cases dropped 693 with 18,057 active.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the deaths in a statement.
“Yesterday recorded our highest total number of deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This high number of our friends and neighbors losing their lives is a tough reminder of our responsibility to follow the public health guidelines each day,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
