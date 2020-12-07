Arkansas State QB Logan Bonner enters transfer portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the Arkansas State quarterbacks that put up big numbers in 2020 is leaving.
Logan Bonner tweeted Monday that he’s entering the transfer portal. He was 3rd in the Sun Belt & 17th nationally with 18 passing touchdowns in 2020. His 1,863 passing yards was good for 8th in the conference.
The QB tandem of Bonner & Layne Hatcher combined to lead FBS in passing yards and TDs. This move means Layne Hatcher is expected to be A-State starting QB moving forward.
Bonner will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. The Texas native is a grad transfer and should have several schools interested in his services. He’ll be eligible to play in 2021 regardless of his destination.
