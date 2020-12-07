A Better Region 8: Giving back this holiday season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - I’m sure Christmas shopping is in full swing by now.
For some of us this year, no vacation trips meant more money in our pockets for a home renovation or hobby.
Now that we are in the Christmas season – we may be looking to spread some holiday cheer.
Here at KAIT, we took up donations for the Angel Tree program and had a hard time finding Angels on the trees.
We hope it’s because so many people like you and I want to give back.
So if you are looking for places to give money or gifts, here are some local places to check.
They can help guide you in the right direction based on how you want to give.
By the way, I’ll have this list available at kait8.com on the A Better Region Eight editorial page.
The United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
The Community Foundation. There’s one in each county.
The Salvation Army.
The American Red Cross.
Most organizations accept money online, so it’s easy and convenient.
You can always call your local city hall or county judge’s office, and they can help point you in the right direction.
Even if you’re looking to give just a few dollars, anything is much appreciated.
While a good number of us have had a better than an expected year, many have not.
Let’s make sure we remember the reason for the season and give back this Christmas.
It’ll make this a Better Region Eight.
