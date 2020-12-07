80 children receive new beds in Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Slumberland and Cape West Rotary held their annual “Mattress Holiday Delivery” in Cape Girardeau, where they helped give 80 bed sets to area kids in need.
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri found the children who needed the beds and the American Red Cross helped deliver food to every household.
We talked with Slumberland Furniture Owner Jack Ford who said it’s important these children get these beds as they are ones that usually sleep on the couch or the floor.
“If they can get a better night sleep, they’re going to be more attentive and alert in school,” Ford said. “They’re going to be able absorb better, learn more. It just helps them all-around.”
There were dozens of volunteers taking the scores of bed sets out to the individuals in the area Saturday morning. Ford wanted to thank everyone that pitched in to make this all possible.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Ford said. “I’ve heard so many wonderful stories from volunteers that have gone out to these homes and delivered the mattresses. They’ll range from a mother just breaking down crying they are so happy to kids saying, ‘are you really leaving that for me? I can’t believe it’. It just makes them very happy.”
This year due to COVID, the volunteers had to leave the bed sets at the front of the house, as opposed to years past when they went inside and set it in their rooms.
