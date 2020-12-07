COVID-19 testing increases as cases rise in Cross County

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health held a pop-up testing site in Wynne because of the increase in COVID-19 numbers.
On Monday, lines were backed up to the road at the Cross County Health Unit for free COVID-19 testing.
The unit has also seen an increase in people getting tested.
Cars began to line up early in the morning before the drive-thru clinic began.
Administrator Kitty Bingham says this increase in tests is due to the increase in cases in Cross County.
“Everybody is social. They’re having social events, and Thanksgiving just passed, so we’re seeing an increase in numbers,” Bingham said.
150 to 200 people were tested.
Bingham says this is a huge increase. They didn’t expect so many people to show up.
“First time we did it, we didn’t see 30 people, but today it’s been busy all day long, and that’s really partially due to the increasing number of cases we have in our county,” Bingham said.
Bingham says that with the holiday season coming up, people are becoming more social. That’s why it’s important to keep safe and get a test before potentially exposing others.
She says it’s best to wait five days after thinking you were potentially exposed to the virus.
She says that if the virus is in your body- it shows up 99.9 percent of the time after five days, and you’ll have less chance of getting a false negative.
