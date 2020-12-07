Free COVID testing this week in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several free COVID testing events are happening this week in Region 8.
If you live in Cross County, there is free testing happening Monday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Cross County Local Health Unit, located at 701 E. Julia Avenue.
The NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event Monday in Blytheville.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blytheville First Baptist Church, located at 7-15 Walnut Street.
On Tuesday, the NYITCOM team will be at the Cross County Chamber of Commerce, located at 1790 Falls Boulevard in Wynne.
Wednesday’s event in Harrisburg will take place at New Testament Missionary Baptist Church, located at 203 W. South Street.
Insurance is not required and you don’t have to have an appointment.
You also don’t have to show symptoms to be tested.
Visit healthy.arkansas.gov for more information.
