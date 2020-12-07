Get in the holiday spirit by visiting the Lights of Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The skies of Greene County will light up Monday night with Christmas cheer.
According to a post on the Lights of Paragould Facebook page, the Lights of Paragould will start Monday night, Dec. 7, and run through Saturday night, December 12.
It will be open from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Entry will be $5 per carload and all profits will be donated to the Greene County Foster Parents Association.
Please enter on the Hwy 49B side by the Livestock Barn.
