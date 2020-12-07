Health dept. shuts down 9 Shelby Co. restaurants for health directive violations

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has shut down multiple restaurants in the Memphis area for health directive violations.
According to health officials, the restaurants were shut down this weekend for 14 days.
- Brinson’s – 341 Madison Avenue
- E2 Ultra Lounge – 1675 Barcrest Road
- Menu Club – 6616 Winchester
- Statuz Club - 4672 American Way
- Tex’s Roadhouse - 4396 Old Raleigh-LaGrange Rd.
- The Blac Betty - 1331 Thomas Street
- Tin Roof - 315 Beale Street
- TJ Mulligans - 2821 N. Houston Levee Rd
- TJ Mulligans - 8071 Trinity Rd
SCHD documented violations of requirements and provisions of Health Directive 15 based on enforcement inspections that were conducted on Friday, December 4 and Sunday, December 6.
The restaurants can petition to reopen after Dec. 19 by submitting plans to comply with the Health Directive. Health officials gave each restaurant instructions on how to submit their plans.
