Hoxie Housing Authority Executive Secretary resigns amid “suspicion of wrongdoing”

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie city attorney and Hoxie Housing Authority commissioner confirmed a suspicion of wrongdoing in regards to a former staff member.
Region 8 News learned late last week, Hoxie Housing Authority Executive Secretary Wells had resigned from the Hoxie Housing Authority without notice.
That’s when we began to investigate the reason behind her resignation.
During Monday night’s Hoxie City Council meeting, City Attorney Nancy Hall and Commissioner Bobby Hatfield confirmed there was suspicion against Wells.
This revelation stems from an executive session the housing authority held last week.
Details are still limited in the investigation.
As a result of the resignation, the Paragould Housing Authority has been contracted to operate the Hoxie Housing Authority until further notice.
