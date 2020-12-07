Jonesboro murder suspect caught in Kansas City

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect wanted in connection to a murder in Jonesboro was caught in Kansas City, Missouri.
According to the Craighead County Sheriffs Department, 28-year-old Steve Deshaun Clark was transferred from the Kansas City area Sunday night.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, he is a “person of interest” in the Oct. 17 homicide of 40-year-old Brian Ward.
Clark has a history of trouble with the law. He was arrested last December in connection with a shooting in Cedar Heights and in connection with a 2014 stabbing on North State Street.
Clark is expected to be in a Jonesboro courtroom Monday.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.