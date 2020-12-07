$50K bond for woman police say punched, elbowed officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer reported redness to her face and a busted lip after she said a woman hit her during an arrest.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Officer Lydia Mitchell headed to a disturbance call on Center Street right before 2 a.m. Monday.
Officer Mitchell saw Kaitlyn Harris, 20, of Jonesboro, walking away.
She found Harris had a warrant out of Jonesboro and while she was being placed in handcuffs, Harris pushed the officer and ran away.
Officer Mitchell was able to keep control of one of her arms and then took her to the ground.
That’s when according to the court documents, “Harris was able to strike Mitchell in the face and body with closed fists and elbows.”
The affidavit states Mitchell hit her back and then was able to control Harris and place her into custody.
On Monday, a judge found probable cause to charge her for felony 2nd-degree battery/injures an officer or state employees.
She also was charged with two misdemeanors for fleeing and resisting arrest.
She’s in jail on a $50,000 cash/surety bond and is due back in court Jan. 22.
