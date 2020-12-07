Ken Kennemore reflects on his father’s legacy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Osceola Mayor Dickie Kennemore was in office for 28 years until he was unseated by current Mayor Sally Wilson.
He had made numerous accomplishments during his tenure, but one stands out to his son, Ken Kennemore.
“What he was most proud of was Big River Steel,” said Kennemore, “That was something he worked real hard on.”
One of the things the late former mayor struggled with during his time was bringing more residents into town.
“He wished he could get more people to live here in the community,” Ken Kennemore said, “We’ve got quite a few jobs, but a lot of them leave at 5:00 when the factories close and when they leave to get off work they go to different places.”
Outside of his role as a city leader, former Mayor Dickie Kennemore was a father and grandfather who avidly supported everything his children and grandchildren did between sports and school events.
“He was there on the sidelines or in the stands supporting us all the time,” Kennemore said, “A lot of families don’t get that. He always made time for us and we were never second even when he was working hard in the mayor’s office he still made time for us.”
Ken Kennemore says his father left behind a legacy as a champion for Osceola that will be impossible to fulfill.
“I think that Osceola has lost its biggest advocate and cheerleader in my dad.”
