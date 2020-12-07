Man accused of firing stolen revolver early Saturday morning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After police arrested a man for firing a stolen revolver, they found he had a small metal pipe with suspected fresh marijuana wax on it.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the 1700-block of Wood Street over shots heard on Dec. 5.
The caller said she heard a single gunshot in the area and that Jonathan Edgorian Isom, 26, of Jonesboro, was in the area causing issues earlier that night.
Officers saw Isom’s truck at the address and said a second witness who also heard the gunshot and saw a man throw something in a trash can.
After searching the bottom of the can, they found a .357 revolver with 4 live rounds and one spent casing.
“Officers would also confirm the weapon had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction,” the affidavit noted.
When they found Isom, his clothes matched the description of the suspect and they saw him take out out his hands from his pockets.
Officers found the small metal pipe in the area around him.
Isom denied to officers that he was on Wood Street but admitted that his truck was there.
The affidavit stated he had past felony convictions but didn’t elaborate.
A judge found probable cause to charge Isom with felony possession of a firearm, felony theft by receiving, a misdemeanor for discharging firearms within city limits and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The judge also set his cash/surety bond at $75,000 and he’s expected back in court on Jan. 22.
