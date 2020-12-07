MPD director says he’s ‘deeply saddened’ by record-breaking homicide numbers in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings issued a statement, Monday after Memphis surpassed yet another homicide record, reporting over 300 homicide cases this year.
Rallings wrote in part: “I am deeply saddened that we have eclipsed this grim milestone. My heart aches for all 302 homicide victims and their loved ones. Every senseless loss of life is tragic. I know that we are better than what this number reflects.”
In November, MPD launched a 5-week enforcement effort called Operation Cool Down to help curb violent crime in Memphis. The operation focuses on identifying and arresting individuals who are committing violent crimes, possessing illegal firearms and selling illegal drugs in the city.
Within two weeks, MPD shared with us that the number of homicides was slightly down. But there are still cases that remain unsolved.
Rallings is encouraging anyone with information on a homicide investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.