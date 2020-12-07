Pearl Harbor Remembrance 2020 in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation will conduct a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony Monday morning in downtown Jonesboro.
It was 79 years ago on Sunday, December 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation Executive Board Member W Danny Honnoll is the chairmen and emcee of this year’s event.
The event will be at 10 a.m. in front of Craighead County Courthouse on Main Street.
All veterans, family, and friends of veterans are invited to attend.
All COVID precautions will be observed.
Masks are to be worn if you plan to attend.
