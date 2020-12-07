Police: Man hit victim in the face with pistol then tried to take sneakers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint and hitting that person on the head with the gun.
In an incident report, Jonesboro police confirmed they responded to The Links around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec 6, over a man with a gun.
The probable cause affidavit states the caller told dispatch that they were following the suspect.
When the officer got there, he saw the victim point out the suspect, Terence Jay Gordon, 28, of Jonesboro.
The victim told officers Gordon tried to steal from him using a gun while the victim was sitting in a gray Ford Fusion.
That’s when the victim said Gordon hit him in the head with the gun.
The report states the item Gordon tried to take were a pair of Red Nike Retro tennis shoes valued at $160.
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge Gordon with aggravated robbery charge and set a cash/surety bond at $100,000.
He’s due in court on Jan. 22.
According to court records, Gordon pled guilty to a theft of property charge in Faulkner County.
Gordon was sentenced to 18 months probation in 2012 for that case.
