Rural Arkansas to get more access to high-speed internet

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 7, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 6:45 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that an estimated 388,000 rural Arkansans will gain access to high-speed broadband through the Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction.

The auction will expand broadband to 200,612 unserved homes and businesses over the next ten years.

According to the press release, nearly all the locations in Arkansas that were eligible for the auction will be receiving access to broadband with speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps, with an overwhelming majority, 90%, getting gigabit-speed broadband.

“This historic auction is great news for the residents of so many rural Arkansas communities, who will get access to high-quality broadband service in areas that for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency services to deliver the best results for rural Americans, and the results show that this strategy worked. This auction was the Commission’s single largest step ever taken toward delivering digital opportunity to every American and is another key success in our ongoing commitment to universal service.”

The below is a list of winning bidders, the number of homes and businesses to be served, by county:

County

Bidder

Locations

Support

Arkansas

Altice USA, Inc.

5

$852

Arkansas

CenturyLink, Inc.

103

$563,850

Arkansas

NexTier Consortium

142

$330,738

Arkansas

Prospero Broadband Consortium

1,278

$1,851,694

Arkansas

Resound Networks, LLC

1,236

$3,689,624

Arkansas

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

3

$996

 

Arkansas, AR Total

2,767

$6,437,754

Ashley

NexTier Consortium

1,929

$3,957,502

Ashley

Resound Networks, LLC

408

$791,506

Ashley

Segnem Egere Consortium

1,212

$2,522,367

Ashley

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

27

$87,537

 

Ashley, AR Total

3,576

$7,358,911

Baxter

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

3,834

$6,274,296

Baxter

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

4

$3,020

 

Baxter, AR Total

3,838

$6,277,316

Benton

CenturyLink, Inc.

154

$373,830

Benton

Cox Communications, Inc.

1,652

$1,409,750

Benton

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

1,019

$1,531,276

Benton

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

2,896

$2,890,395

Benton

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

3

$14,772

 

Benton, AR Total

5,724

$6,220,024

Boone

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

14

$134,255

Boone

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

1,225

$2,640,249

 

Boone, AR Total

1,239

$2,774,504

Bradley

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

22

$30,935

Bradley

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

1,022

$3,049,875

 

Bradley, AR Total

1,044

$3,080,810

Calhoun

South Arkansas Telephone Company

658

$1,999,396

 

Calhoun, AR Total

658

$1,999,396

Carroll

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

327

$449,100

Carroll

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

3,821

$13,427,991

 

Carroll, AR Total

4,148

$13,877,091

Chicot

NexTier Consortium

163

$274,073

Chicot

Resound Networks, LLC

1,337

$3,330,779

Chicot

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

38

$19,593

 

Chicot, AR Total

1,538

$3,624,445

Clark

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

1,031

$4,021,094

Clark

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

37

$81,219

 

Clark, AR Total

1,068

$4,102,313

Clay

Prospero Broadband Consortium

2,598

$3,185,228

Clay

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

1

$2,270

 

Clay, AR Total

2,599

$3,187,497

Cleburne

Prospero Broadband Consortium

3,683

$6,078,927

Cleburne

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

128

$79,647

Cleburne

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

2

$852

Cleburne

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

1,196

$3,134,271

 

Cleburne, AR Total

5,009

$9,293,697

Cleveland

NexTier Consortium

455

$1,627,315

Cleveland

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

82

$680,820

 

Cleveland, AR Total

537

$2,308,135

Columbia

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

3,242

$11,690,982

 

Columbia, AR Total

3,242

$11,690,982

Conway

Prospero Broadband Consortium

409

$1,185,360

Conway

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

3,574

$9,994,089

Conway

Segnem Egere Consortium

399

$806,850

Conway

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

150

$177,732

 

Conway, AR Total

4,532

$12,164,031

Craighead

Prospero Broadband Consortium

3,687

$2,361,254

Craighead

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

1

$980

 

Craighead, AR Total

3,688

$2,362,234

Crawford

CenturyLink, Inc.

607

$1,527,846

Crawford

Cox Communications, Inc.

13

$20,913

Crawford

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,529

$4,754,282

Crawford

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

227

$503,575

Crawford

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

14

$96,678

 

Crawford, AR Total

3,390

$6,903,295

Crittenden

Prospero Broadband Consortium

1,411

$821,135

Crittenden

Resound Networks, LLC

1,416

$3,934,512

Crittenden

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

38

$32,452

 

Crittenden, AR Total

2,865

$4,788,099

Cross

NexTier Consortium

678

$1,301,221

Cross

Resound Networks, LLC

1,685

$3,549,429

Cross

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

140

$16,324

 

Cross, AR Total

2,503

$4,866,973

Dallas

NexTier Consortium

396

$1,702,467

Dallas

South Arkansas Telephone Company

1,041

$2,681,675

 

Dallas, AR Total

1,437

$4,384,142

Desha

Resound Networks, LLC

1,141

$2,421,314

Desha

Segnem Egere Consortium

424

$1,446,684

Desha

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

9

$26,745

 

Desha, AR Total

1,574

$3,894,743

Drew

NexTier Consortium

2,013

$5,659,148

Drew

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

94

$98,720

Drew

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

609

$2,658,029

 

Drew, AR Total

2,716

$8,415,897

Faulkner

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,410

$1,370,921

Faulkner

Segnem Egere Consortium

1,252

$1,690,546

Faulkner

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

59

$42,152

Faulkner

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

261

$348,842

 

Faulkner, AR Total

3,982

$3,452,460

Franklin

Altice USA, Inc.

8

$1,188

Franklin

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

4,382

$12,211,112

 

Franklin, AR Total

4,390

$12,212,300

Fulton

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,579

$7,084,925

Fulton

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

53

$29,168

 

Fulton, AR Total

2,632

$7,114,093

Garland

HomeTown Broadband, Inc.

686

$1,249,664

Garland

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

328

$991,791

Garland

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

474

$640,418

 

Garland, AR Total

1,488

$2,881,873

Grant

CenturyLink, Inc.

369

$1,189,008

Grant

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

2,136

$8,183,297

 

Grant, AR Total

2,505

$9,372,305

Greene

Prospero Broadband Consortium

5,681

$8,252,044

Greene

Resound Networks, LLC

287

$143,964

Greene

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

752

$123,494

Greene

Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium

678

$68,229

 

Greene, AR Total

7,398

$8,587,731

Hempstead

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

3,098

$6,561,219

 

Hempstead, AR Total

3,098

$6,561,219

Hot Spring

Central Arkansas Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

1,004

$1,629,931

Hot Spring

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

1,894

$1,915,933

 

Hot Spring, AR Total

2,898

$3,545,863

Howard

Altice USA, Inc.

59

$6,773

Howard

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,563

$6,771,752

Howard

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

9

$2,825

Howard

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

31

$43,134

 

Howard, AR Total

2,662

$6,824,484

Independence

CenturyLink, Inc.

992

$2,380,473

Independence

Resound Networks, LLC

820

$1,743,893

Independence

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

349

$1,155,163

Independence

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

637

$632,237

Independence

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

2,198

$4,460,295

Independence

Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium

11

$365

 

Independence, AR Total

5,007

$10,372,426

Izard

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

1,802

$7,215,198

Izard

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

31

$85,628

 

Izard, AR Total

1,833

$7,300,826

Jackson

Resound Networks, LLC

1,515

$6,779,097

Jackson

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

70

$137,088

Jackson

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

1

$228

Jackson

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

615

$1,644,108

 

Jackson, AR Total

2,201

$8,560,521

Jefferson

Altice USA, Inc.

340

$39,019

Jefferson

NexTier Consortium

188

$323,795

Jefferson

Prospero Broadband Consortium

628

$193,907

Jefferson

Resound Networks, LLC

1,589

$2,690,992

Jefferson

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

1,609

$378,152

Jefferson

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

2,071

$2,814,289

Jefferson

Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium

120

$15,585

 

Jefferson, AR Total

6,545

$6,455,739

Johnson

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,504

$7,056,253

Johnson

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

702

$534,735

 

Johnson, AR Total

3,206

$7,590,988

Lafayette

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

943

$2,040,930

Lafayette

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

88

$23,765

Lafayette

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

272

$909,354

 

Lafayette, AR Total

1,303

$2,974,049

Lawrence

Prospero Broadband Consortium

3,418

$6,853,837

 

Lawrence, AR Total

3,418

$6,853,837

Lee

NexTier Consortium

215

$567,789

Lee

Resound Networks, LLC

1,800

$3,517,263

Lee

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

151

$27,079

 

Lee, AR Total

2,166

$4,112,130

Lincoln

NexTier Consortium

1,115

$3,717,533

Lincoln

Resound Networks, LLC

666

$1,388,264

Lincoln

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

142

$45,987

 

Lincoln, AR Total

1,923

$5,151,783

Little River

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

1,609

$3,026,320

 

Little River, AR Total

1,609

$3,026,320

Logan

Altice USA, Inc.

116

$10,583

Logan

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

3,177

$7,858,606

Logan

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

47

$32,026

 

Logan, AR Total

3,340

$7,901,214

Lonoke

Prospero Broadband Consortium

1,545

$917,770

Lonoke

Resound Networks, LLC

730

$1,752,847

Lonoke

Segnem Egere Consortium

48

$19,527

Lonoke

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

9

$5,503

 

Lonoke, AR Total

2,332

$2,695,647

Madison

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

977

$2,357,119

Madison

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

4

$15,564

Madison

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

535

$2,631,810

 

Madison, AR Total

1,516

$5,004,493

Marion

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

73

$250,032

Marion

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

340

$393,518

 

Marion, AR Total

413

$643,550

Miller

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

142

$315,813

Miller

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

10

$13,338

Miller

Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium

10

$4,066

 

Miller, AR Total

162

$333,217

Mississippi

Resound Networks, LLC

268

$1,255,812

Mississippi

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,362

$1,286,224

Mississippi

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

543

$138,684

Mississippi

Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium

42

$3,406

 

Mississippi, AR Total

3,215

$2,684,126

Monroe

NexTier Consortium

235

$843,067

Monroe

Resound Networks, LLC

1,144

$1,951,505

Monroe

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

860

$316,113

 

Monroe, AR Total

2,239

$3,110,685

Montgomery

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

1,177

$3,527,607

Montgomery

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

5

$5,515

Montgomery

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

1,456

$4,406,927

 

Montgomery, AR Total

2,638

$7,940,049

Nevada

CenturyLink, Inc.

226

$1,478,328

Nevada

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

1,630

$7,095,700

Nevada

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

50

$40,885

 

Nevada, AR Total

1,906

$8,614,913

Newton

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

66

$500,220

Newton

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

158

$576,798

 

Newton, AR Total

224

$1,077,018

Ouachita

South Arkansas Telephone Company

3,394

$6,706,175

 

Ouachita, AR Total

3,394

$6,706,175

Perry

Prospero Broadband Consortium

1,181

$3,033,855

 

Perry, AR Total

1,181

$3,033,855

Phillips

Resound Networks, LLC

1,234

$2,815,415

Phillips

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

15

$34,518

 

Phillips, AR Total

1,249

$2,849,933

Pike

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,424

$5,324,560

Pike

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

113

$166,668

 

Pike, AR Total

2,537

$5,491,228

Poinsett

Prospero Broadband Consortium

1,326

$2,259,417

Poinsett

Resound Networks, LLC

101

$957,678

Poinsett

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

24

$5,109

 

Poinsett, AR Total

1,451

$3,222,204

Polk

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

4,072

$11,835,744

 

Polk, AR Total

4,072

$11,835,744

Pope

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

3,512

$8,891,937

Pope

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

611

$545,489

Pope

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

42

$175,491

 

Pope, AR Total

4,165

$9,612,917

Prairie

NexTier Consortium

203

$320,784

Prairie

Prospero Broadband Consortium

232

$128,890

Prairie

Resound Networks, LLC

1,871

$3,677,954

Prairie

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

213

$116,856

 

Prairie, AR Total

2,519

$4,244,484

Pulaski

Prospero Broadband Consortium

484

$977,377

Pulaski

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

1,261

$1,165,592

Pulaski

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

177

$532,764

 

Pulaski, AR Total

1,922

$2,675,733

Randolph

Prospero Broadband Consortium

3,276

$9,203,637

Randolph

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

3

$1,108

 

Randolph, AR Total

3,279

$9,204,745

Saline

NexTier Consortium

322

$732,738

Saline

Prospero Broadband Consortium

1,835

$2,666,845

Saline

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

866

$536,889

Saline

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

129

$267,966

 

Saline, AR Total

3,152

$4,204,437

Scott

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,261

$7,153,218

 

Scott, AR Total

2,261

$7,153,218

Searcy

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,005

$8,451,402

 

Searcy, AR Total

2,005

$8,451,402

Sebastian

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,030

$4,101,551

Sebastian

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

83

$61,755

Sebastian

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

10

$11,526

 

Sebastian, AR Total

2,123

$4,174,831

Sevier

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

1,414

$2,537,688

Sevier

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

3

$1,563

Sevier

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

1

$8,418

 

Sevier, AR Total

1,418

$2,547,669

Sharp

CenturyLink, Inc.

507

$1,865,407

Sharp

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,135

$6,038,926

Sharp

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

186

$92,883

 

Sharp, AR Total

2,828

$7,997,216

St. Francis

HomeTown Broadband, Inc.

609

$174,565

St. Francis

Resound Networks, LLC

1,659

$2,413,878

St. Francis

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

2,024

$432,591

St. Francis

Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium

19

$3,695

 

St. Francis, AR Total

4,311

$3,024,730

Stone

Mountain View Telephone Company

43

$298,572

Stone

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

76

$646,974

Stone

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

77

$223,604

 

Stone, AR Total

196

$1,169,150

Union

NexTier Consortium

2,685

$10,897,619

Union

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

947

$833,416

Union

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

242

$582,736

 

Union, AR Total

3,874

$12,313,772

Van Buren

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

785

$2,247,580

 

Van Buren, AR Total

785

$2,247,580

Washington

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium

2,812

$3,132,425

Washington

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

8

$6,652

 

Washington, AR Total

2,820

$3,139,077

White

Prospero Broadband Consortium

4,297

$950,404

White

Resound Networks, LLC

3,748

$8,253,780

White

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

433

$213,036

White

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

81

$102,825

White

Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium

69

$9,580

 

White, AR Total

8,628

$9,529,625

Woodruff

Resound Networks, LLC

1,464

$3,052,268

Woodruff

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

90

$15,897

 

Woodruff, AR Total

1,554

$3,068,166

Yell

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

389

$337,116

Yell

Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession

558

$3,040,067

 

Yell, AR Total

947

$3,377,182

TOTAL

 

200,612

$424,243,218

