Rural Arkansas to get more access to high-speed internet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday that an estimated 388,000 rural Arkansans will gain access to high-speed broadband through the Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction.
The auction will expand broadband to 200,612 unserved homes and businesses over the next ten years.
According to the press release, nearly all the locations in Arkansas that were eligible for the auction will be receiving access to broadband with speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps, with an overwhelming majority, 90%, getting gigabit-speed broadband.
“This historic auction is great news for the residents of so many rural Arkansas communities, who will get access to high-quality broadband service in areas that for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency services to deliver the best results for rural Americans, and the results show that this strategy worked. This auction was the Commission’s single largest step ever taken toward delivering digital opportunity to every American and is another key success in our ongoing commitment to universal service.”
The below is a list of winning bidders, the number of homes and businesses to be served, by county:
|
County
|
Bidder
|
Locations
|
Support
|
Arkansas
|
Altice USA, Inc.
|
5
|
$852
|
Arkansas
|
CenturyLink, Inc.
|
103
|
$563,850
|
Arkansas
|
NexTier Consortium
|
142
|
$330,738
|
Arkansas
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
1,278
|
$1,851,694
|
Arkansas
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,236
|
$3,689,624
|
Arkansas
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
3
|
$996
|
|
Arkansas, AR Total
|
2,767
|
$6,437,754
|
Ashley
|
NexTier Consortium
|
1,929
|
$3,957,502
|
Ashley
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
408
|
$791,506
|
Ashley
|
Segnem Egere Consortium
|
1,212
|
$2,522,367
|
Ashley
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
27
|
$87,537
|
|
Ashley, AR Total
|
3,576
|
$7,358,911
|
Baxter
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
3,834
|
$6,274,296
|
Baxter
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
4
|
$3,020
|
|
Baxter, AR Total
|
3,838
|
$6,277,316
|
Benton
|
CenturyLink, Inc.
|
154
|
$373,830
|
Benton
|
Cox Communications, Inc.
|
1,652
|
$1,409,750
|
Benton
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
1,019
|
$1,531,276
|
Benton
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
2,896
|
$2,890,395
|
Benton
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
3
|
$14,772
|
|
Benton, AR Total
|
5,724
|
$6,220,024
|
Boone
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
14
|
$134,255
|
Boone
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
1,225
|
$2,640,249
|
|
Boone, AR Total
|
1,239
|
$2,774,504
|
Bradley
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
22
|
$30,935
|
Bradley
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
1,022
|
$3,049,875
|
|
Bradley, AR Total
|
1,044
|
$3,080,810
|
Calhoun
|
South Arkansas Telephone Company
|
658
|
$1,999,396
|
|
Calhoun, AR Total
|
658
|
$1,999,396
|
Carroll
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
327
|
$449,100
|
Carroll
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
3,821
|
$13,427,991
|
|
Carroll, AR Total
|
4,148
|
$13,877,091
|
Chicot
|
NexTier Consortium
|
163
|
$274,073
|
Chicot
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,337
|
$3,330,779
|
Chicot
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
38
|
$19,593
|
|
Chicot, AR Total
|
1,538
|
$3,624,445
|
Clark
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
1,031
|
$4,021,094
|
Clark
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
37
|
$81,219
|
|
Clark, AR Total
|
1,068
|
$4,102,313
|
Clay
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
2,598
|
$3,185,228
|
Clay
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
1
|
$2,270
|
|
Clay, AR Total
|
2,599
|
$3,187,497
|
Cleburne
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
3,683
|
$6,078,927
|
Cleburne
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
128
|
$79,647
|
Cleburne
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
2
|
$852
|
Cleburne
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
1,196
|
$3,134,271
|
|
Cleburne, AR Total
|
5,009
|
$9,293,697
|
Cleveland
|
NexTier Consortium
|
455
|
$1,627,315
|
Cleveland
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
82
|
$680,820
|
|
Cleveland, AR Total
|
537
|
$2,308,135
|
Columbia
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
3,242
|
$11,690,982
|
|
Columbia, AR Total
|
3,242
|
$11,690,982
|
Conway
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
409
|
$1,185,360
|
Conway
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
3,574
|
$9,994,089
|
Conway
|
Segnem Egere Consortium
|
399
|
$806,850
|
Conway
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
150
|
$177,732
|
|
Conway, AR Total
|
4,532
|
$12,164,031
|
Craighead
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
3,687
|
$2,361,254
|
Craighead
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
1
|
$980
|
|
Craighead, AR Total
|
3,688
|
$2,362,234
|
Crawford
|
CenturyLink, Inc.
|
607
|
$1,527,846
|
Crawford
|
Cox Communications, Inc.
|
13
|
$20,913
|
Crawford
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,529
|
$4,754,282
|
Crawford
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
227
|
$503,575
|
Crawford
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
14
|
$96,678
|
|
Crawford, AR Total
|
3,390
|
$6,903,295
|
Crittenden
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
1,411
|
$821,135
|
Crittenden
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,416
|
$3,934,512
|
Crittenden
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
38
|
$32,452
|
|
Crittenden, AR Total
|
2,865
|
$4,788,099
|
Cross
|
NexTier Consortium
|
678
|
$1,301,221
|
Cross
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,685
|
$3,549,429
|
Cross
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
140
|
$16,324
|
|
Cross, AR Total
|
2,503
|
$4,866,973
|
Dallas
|
NexTier Consortium
|
396
|
$1,702,467
|
Dallas
|
South Arkansas Telephone Company
|
1,041
|
$2,681,675
|
|
Dallas, AR Total
|
1,437
|
$4,384,142
|
Desha
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,141
|
$2,421,314
|
Desha
|
Segnem Egere Consortium
|
424
|
$1,446,684
|
Desha
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
9
|
$26,745
|
|
Desha, AR Total
|
1,574
|
$3,894,743
|
Drew
|
NexTier Consortium
|
2,013
|
$5,659,148
|
Drew
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
94
|
$98,720
|
Drew
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
609
|
$2,658,029
|
|
Drew, AR Total
|
2,716
|
$8,415,897
|
Faulkner
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,410
|
$1,370,921
|
Faulkner
|
Segnem Egere Consortium
|
1,252
|
$1,690,546
|
Faulkner
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
59
|
$42,152
|
Faulkner
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
261
|
$348,842
|
|
Faulkner, AR Total
|
3,982
|
$3,452,460
|
Franklin
|
Altice USA, Inc.
|
8
|
$1,188
|
Franklin
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
4,382
|
$12,211,112
|
|
Franklin, AR Total
|
4,390
|
$12,212,300
|
Fulton
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,579
|
$7,084,925
|
Fulton
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
53
|
$29,168
|
|
Fulton, AR Total
|
2,632
|
$7,114,093
|
Garland
|
HomeTown Broadband, Inc.
|
686
|
$1,249,664
|
Garland
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
328
|
$991,791
|
Garland
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
474
|
$640,418
|
|
Garland, AR Total
|
1,488
|
$2,881,873
|
Grant
|
CenturyLink, Inc.
|
369
|
$1,189,008
|
Grant
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
2,136
|
$8,183,297
|
|
Grant, AR Total
|
2,505
|
$9,372,305
|
Greene
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
5,681
|
$8,252,044
|
Greene
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
287
|
$143,964
|
Greene
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
752
|
$123,494
|
Greene
|
Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium
|
678
|
$68,229
|
|
Greene, AR Total
|
7,398
|
$8,587,731
|
Hempstead
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
3,098
|
$6,561,219
|
|
Hempstead, AR Total
|
3,098
|
$6,561,219
|
Hot Spring
|
Central Arkansas Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
|
1,004
|
$1,629,931
|
Hot Spring
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
1,894
|
$1,915,933
|
|
Hot Spring, AR Total
|
2,898
|
$3,545,863
|
Howard
|
Altice USA, Inc.
|
59
|
$6,773
|
Howard
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,563
|
$6,771,752
|
Howard
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
9
|
$2,825
|
Howard
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
31
|
$43,134
|
|
Howard, AR Total
|
2,662
|
$6,824,484
|
Independence
|
CenturyLink, Inc.
|
992
|
$2,380,473
|
Independence
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
820
|
$1,743,893
|
Independence
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
349
|
$1,155,163
|
Independence
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
637
|
$632,237
|
Independence
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
2,198
|
$4,460,295
|
Independence
|
Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium
|
11
|
$365
|
|
Independence, AR Total
|
5,007
|
$10,372,426
|
Izard
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
1,802
|
$7,215,198
|
Izard
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
31
|
$85,628
|
|
Izard, AR Total
|
1,833
|
$7,300,826
|
Jackson
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,515
|
$6,779,097
|
Jackson
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
70
|
$137,088
|
Jackson
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
1
|
$228
|
Jackson
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
615
|
$1,644,108
|
|
Jackson, AR Total
|
2,201
|
$8,560,521
|
Jefferson
|
Altice USA, Inc.
|
340
|
$39,019
|
Jefferson
|
NexTier Consortium
|
188
|
$323,795
|
Jefferson
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
628
|
$193,907
|
Jefferson
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,589
|
$2,690,992
|
Jefferson
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
1,609
|
$378,152
|
Jefferson
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
2,071
|
$2,814,289
|
Jefferson
|
Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium
|
120
|
$15,585
|
|
Jefferson, AR Total
|
6,545
|
$6,455,739
|
Johnson
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,504
|
$7,056,253
|
Johnson
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
702
|
$534,735
|
|
Johnson, AR Total
|
3,206
|
$7,590,988
|
Lafayette
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
943
|
$2,040,930
|
Lafayette
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
88
|
$23,765
|
Lafayette
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
272
|
$909,354
|
|
Lafayette, AR Total
|
1,303
|
$2,974,049
|
Lawrence
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
3,418
|
$6,853,837
|
|
Lawrence, AR Total
|
3,418
|
$6,853,837
|
Lee
|
NexTier Consortium
|
215
|
$567,789
|
Lee
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,800
|
$3,517,263
|
Lee
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
151
|
$27,079
|
|
Lee, AR Total
|
2,166
|
$4,112,130
|
Lincoln
|
NexTier Consortium
|
1,115
|
$3,717,533
|
Lincoln
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
666
|
$1,388,264
|
Lincoln
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
142
|
$45,987
|
|
Lincoln, AR Total
|
1,923
|
$5,151,783
|
Little River
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
1,609
|
$3,026,320
|
|
Little River, AR Total
|
1,609
|
$3,026,320
|
Logan
|
Altice USA, Inc.
|
116
|
$10,583
|
Logan
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
3,177
|
$7,858,606
|
Logan
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
47
|
$32,026
|
|
Logan, AR Total
|
3,340
|
$7,901,214
|
Lonoke
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
1,545
|
$917,770
|
Lonoke
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
730
|
$1,752,847
|
Lonoke
|
Segnem Egere Consortium
|
48
|
$19,527
|
Lonoke
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
9
|
$5,503
|
|
Lonoke, AR Total
|
2,332
|
$2,695,647
|
Madison
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
977
|
$2,357,119
|
Madison
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
4
|
$15,564
|
Madison
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
535
|
$2,631,810
|
|
Madison, AR Total
|
1,516
|
$5,004,493
|
Marion
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
73
|
$250,032
|
Marion
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
340
|
$393,518
|
|
Marion, AR Total
|
413
|
$643,550
|
Miller
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
142
|
$315,813
|
Miller
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
10
|
$13,338
|
Miller
|
Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium
|
10
|
$4,066
|
|
Miller, AR Total
|
162
|
$333,217
|
Mississippi
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
268
|
$1,255,812
|
Mississippi
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,362
|
$1,286,224
|
Mississippi
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
543
|
$138,684
|
Mississippi
|
Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium
|
42
|
$3,406
|
|
Mississippi, AR Total
|
3,215
|
$2,684,126
|
Monroe
|
NexTier Consortium
|
235
|
$843,067
|
Monroe
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,144
|
$1,951,505
|
Monroe
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
860
|
$316,113
|
|
Monroe, AR Total
|
2,239
|
$3,110,685
|
Montgomery
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
1,177
|
$3,527,607
|
Montgomery
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
5
|
$5,515
|
Montgomery
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
1,456
|
$4,406,927
|
|
Montgomery, AR Total
|
2,638
|
$7,940,049
|
Nevada
|
CenturyLink, Inc.
|
226
|
$1,478,328
|
Nevada
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
1,630
|
$7,095,700
|
Nevada
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
50
|
$40,885
|
|
Nevada, AR Total
|
1,906
|
$8,614,913
|
Newton
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
66
|
$500,220
|
Newton
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
158
|
$576,798
|
|
Newton, AR Total
|
224
|
$1,077,018
|
Ouachita
|
South Arkansas Telephone Company
|
3,394
|
$6,706,175
|
|
Ouachita, AR Total
|
3,394
|
$6,706,175
|
Perry
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
1,181
|
$3,033,855
|
|
Perry, AR Total
|
1,181
|
$3,033,855
|
Phillips
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,234
|
$2,815,415
|
Phillips
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
15
|
$34,518
|
|
Phillips, AR Total
|
1,249
|
$2,849,933
|
Pike
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,424
|
$5,324,560
|
Pike
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
113
|
$166,668
|
|
Pike, AR Total
|
2,537
|
$5,491,228
|
Poinsett
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
1,326
|
$2,259,417
|
Poinsett
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
101
|
$957,678
|
Poinsett
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
24
|
$5,109
|
|
Poinsett, AR Total
|
1,451
|
$3,222,204
|
Polk
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
4,072
|
$11,835,744
|
|
Polk, AR Total
|
4,072
|
$11,835,744
|
Pope
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
3,512
|
$8,891,937
|
Pope
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
611
|
$545,489
|
Pope
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
42
|
$175,491
|
|
Pope, AR Total
|
4,165
|
$9,612,917
|
Prairie
|
NexTier Consortium
|
203
|
$320,784
|
Prairie
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
232
|
$128,890
|
Prairie
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,871
|
$3,677,954
|
Prairie
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
213
|
$116,856
|
|
Prairie, AR Total
|
2,519
|
$4,244,484
|
Pulaski
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
484
|
$977,377
|
Pulaski
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
1,261
|
$1,165,592
|
Pulaski
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
177
|
$532,764
|
|
Pulaski, AR Total
|
1,922
|
$2,675,733
|
Randolph
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
3,276
|
$9,203,637
|
Randolph
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
3
|
$1,108
|
|
Randolph, AR Total
|
3,279
|
$9,204,745
|
Saline
|
NexTier Consortium
|
322
|
$732,738
|
Saline
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
1,835
|
$2,666,845
|
Saline
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
866
|
$536,889
|
Saline
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
129
|
$267,966
|
|
Saline, AR Total
|
3,152
|
$4,204,437
|
Scott
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,261
|
$7,153,218
|
|
Scott, AR Total
|
2,261
|
$7,153,218
|
Searcy
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,005
|
$8,451,402
|
|
Searcy, AR Total
|
2,005
|
$8,451,402
|
Sebastian
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,030
|
$4,101,551
|
Sebastian
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
83
|
$61,755
|
Sebastian
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
10
|
$11,526
|
|
Sebastian, AR Total
|
2,123
|
$4,174,831
|
Sevier
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
1,414
|
$2,537,688
|
Sevier
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
3
|
$1,563
|
Sevier
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
1
|
$8,418
|
|
Sevier, AR Total
|
1,418
|
$2,547,669
|
Sharp
|
CenturyLink, Inc.
|
507
|
$1,865,407
|
Sharp
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,135
|
$6,038,926
|
Sharp
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
186
|
$92,883
|
|
Sharp, AR Total
|
2,828
|
$7,997,216
|
St. Francis
|
HomeTown Broadband, Inc.
|
609
|
$174,565
|
St. Francis
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,659
|
$2,413,878
|
St. Francis
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
2,024
|
$432,591
|
St. Francis
|
Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium
|
19
|
$3,695
|
|
St. Francis, AR Total
|
4,311
|
$3,024,730
|
Stone
|
Mountain View Telephone Company
|
43
|
$298,572
|
Stone
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
76
|
$646,974
|
Stone
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
77
|
$223,604
|
|
Stone, AR Total
|
196
|
$1,169,150
|
Union
|
NexTier Consortium
|
2,685
|
$10,897,619
|
Union
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
947
|
$833,416
|
Union
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
242
|
$582,736
|
|
Union, AR Total
|
3,874
|
$12,313,772
|
Van Buren
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
785
|
$2,247,580
|
|
Van Buren, AR Total
|
785
|
$2,247,580
|
Washington
|
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium
|
2,812
|
$3,132,425
|
Washington
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
8
|
$6,652
|
|
Washington, AR Total
|
2,820
|
$3,139,077
|
White
|
Prospero Broadband Consortium
|
4,297
|
$950,404
|
White
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
3,748
|
$8,253,780
|
White
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
433
|
$213,036
|
White
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
81
|
$102,825
|
White
|
Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium
|
69
|
$9,580
|
|
White, AR Total
|
8,628
|
$9,529,625
|
Woodruff
|
Resound Networks, LLC
|
1,464
|
$3,052,268
|
Woodruff
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
90
|
$15,897
|
|
Woodruff, AR Total
|
1,554
|
$3,068,166
|
Yell
|
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
|
389
|
$337,116
|
Yell
|
Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession
|
558
|
$3,040,067
|
|
Yell, AR Total
|
947
|
$3,377,182
|
TOTAL
|
|
200,612
|
$424,243,218
