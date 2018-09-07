60s Later This Week Before the Next Chance of Rain

Temperatures will continue to warm this week ahead of our next chance of rain. Highs in the 60s are likely by Wednesday. We could see the mid-60s on Thursday! A cold front moves into Arkansas bringing higher rain chances by Friday evening. We should still be able to hit the 60s thanks to breezy southerly winds before the rain arrives. Some showers could linger into Saturday morning, otherwise cooler and cloudy for the weekend. Highs may be back in the 40s Sunday and Monday depending on how much cold air this storm system can pull in.