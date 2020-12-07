Sixth graders create space to virtually connect with other students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three sixth graders who are part of Jonesboro Public School’s Accelerated and Creative Education took an idea called “VC6” and made it a reality.
Virtual Club for Sixth-Graders or “VC6” was made and designed by some creative students.
Marisol Martinez, Evie Mixon, and Eva Nowlin asked their ACE facilitator, Haley Jones, for help.
Videos, art shows, talent shows, and other fun tutorials allow students to interact digitally.
Jones monitors the students’ work and uploads the students can access the website.
“They’ve designed their logo. They have everything on there,” Jones said. “It’s been student-led and it’s been an amazing experience for all of them.”
“It’s a fun way to communicate with other virtual students. You get to know more about them so I think it was a good idea,” Martinez said.
“At the beginning of the school year, I thought I really wouldn’t make any friends. Now that I can do VC6 with Evie and I’ve made new friends. For example, Marisol is a new friend and I’m so glad that we met,” Eva Nowlin said.
While the student has fun, they learn, too.
“It’s a really good opportunity to learn something and be creative, and have fun,” Evie Mixon.
