St. Bernards and KAIT discuss COVID-19 in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With new positive COVID-19 numbers setting records, almost weekly, KAIT and St. Bernards are teaming together for an online COVID conversation = Fact vs. Fiction.
Because of false narratives spread on social media, KAIT and St. Bernards will team together to address:
- How it spreads
- What to do about prevention
- How serious it is
- What to do if you get it
- How long to quarantine
- And whether some health systems can handle it and what are the long term effects.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. KAIT and your doctors at St. Bernards will go on a fact-finding mission with doctors you see right here in Region 8, to answer some of these questions and to see how COVID-19 is affecting northeast Arkansas.
This will be an online exclusive, Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
You can watch on the following devices:
Your questions - answered LIVE by doctors right here in Region 8.
