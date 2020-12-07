St. Bernards and KAIT discuss COVID-19 in Northeast Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 7, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 7:12 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With new positive COVID-19 numbers setting records, almost weekly, KAIT and St. Bernards are teaming together for an online COVID conversation = Fact vs. Fiction.

Because of false narratives spread on social media, KAIT and St. Bernards will team together to address:

  • How it spreads
  • What to do about prevention
  • How serious it is
  • What to do if you get it
  • How long to quarantine
  • And whether some health systems can handle it and what are the long term effects.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. KAIT and your doctors at St. Bernards will go on a fact-finding mission with doctors you see right here in Region 8, to answer some of these questions and to see how COVID-19 is affecting northeast Arkansas.

This will be an online exclusive, Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch on the following devices:

Your questions - answered LIVE by doctors right here in Region 8.

