Tennessee Department of Health launches campaign to support mental health during the holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly everyone, when asked, would say that 2020 has been a difficult year. The holidays for many are a time of joy and family, but it can also be a time when people struggle with addiction and depression.
The Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services have launched a new campaign helping Tennesseans get through the end of an especially difficult year.
Media messages focusing on preventing suicide and drug overdoses are a key part of the new Resilient TN campaign launched this week by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Mental health experts say the holidays during the COVID-19 pandemic may be especially difficult for some, with isolation, unemployment, and death of loved ones contributing to stress and depressed feelings.
“The pandemic has led to more isolation and during that isolation, it has triggered those anxieties, those feelings of anxiety, those feelings of depression,” Charles Winton, Program Director at Lakeside Behavioral Health, said.
In addition to media messages, the month-long Resilient TN Campaign plans to do social media outreach, virtual trainings, and events helping Tennesseans struggling with depression and drug use.
Health officials hope this campaign gives people tools to overcome the challenges they face and look out for warning signs amongst their friends and family this month.
“Look out for isolation, number one. That’s normally the number one thing, is isolation. When you see behavior changes, like you’re normally the most outgoing person and now you see any type of behavior change, you should say something.” Winton said.
According to the state health department, drug overdose deaths increased in Tennessee by 15 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, and provisional data thus far suggests that overdose deaths will rise even higher in 2020.
Winton says Lakeside Behavioral Health has had an increase in patients needing help with drug abuse problems this year.
“It’s difficult. We’re seeing a lot of people come in with drug addictions and alcoholic addictions and it’s awakening those addictive patterns because it’s difficult to find our way through this difficult time,” Winton explained.
If you are struggling with depression, there is help available 24/7. Please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.
